“Luminous Brilliance: The Artistry of Zibo Liuli” Opens This October at POLY MGM MUSEUM in Macau

This October, the POLY MGM MUSEUM will unveil Luminous Brilliance: The Artistry of Zibo Liuli, a major new exhibition presented in collaboration with the National Museum of China and the Zibo Ceramics and Glass Museum. Running through March 2027, the exhibition brings nearly 180 historic and contemporary glass masterpieces to Macau, offering an unprecedented look at liuli — China’s traditional art of glassmaking — and its role as a bridge between civilizations for more than three millennia.

Since opening in November 2024, the POLY MGM MUSEUM has partnered with leading cultural institutions to build a “living museum” that blends cultural depth with immersive visitor experiences, advancing cultural exchange and mutual learning across borders. Following its acclaimed exhibitions on the Maritime and Land Silk Roads, the Museum now turns to liuli as a new lens for understanding cross-cultural dialogue, craftsmanship, and artistic innovation.

A New Perspective on the Silk Roads: Three Chapters of Liuli Art

Zibo, in Shandong province, is one of China’s most storied glassmaking centers, with over a thousand years of continuous tradition. Its glassmaking techniques are recognized as national intangible cultural heritage, and from the Ming and Qing dynasties onward, Zibo glass travelled along the Silk Roads to destinations across Asia and beyond. Today, these luminous works arrive in Macau — a city shaped by centuries of East-West exchange — to continue that dialogue in a contemporary context.

The exhibition unfolds across three chapters that illuminate the history, aesthetics, and contemporary creativity of liuli.

Forging a Millennium Legacy

This chapter traces the deep roots of Chinese glassmaking, from Warring States–period “dragonfly-eye” glass beads and rare Boshan kiln relics from the late Yuan to early Ming dynasties to the exquisite craftsmanship of Qing dynasty Imperial court glass. Roman, Sasanian Persian, and Islamic glass from the National Museum of China are displayed alongside Chinese works, revealing how materials, techniques, and aesthetics travelled and transformed across civilizations.

Eternal Iridescence

Through techniques such as blowing, lost wax casting, inside painting, and carving, this chapter showcases the radiant color palette and distinctive Eastern aesthetics of liuli. The works highlight the fusion of technical mastery and artistic expression that defines the tradition.

Exquisite Objects of Timeless Elegance

The final chapter presents outstanding contemporary glass artworks, illustrating how today’s artisans build upon ancient foundations while exploring new artistic languages. Chinese and international works appear together, highlighting the global dialogue shaping glass art today.

A Fusion of Past and Present: An Immersive Exhibition Experience

Luminous Brilliance: The Artistry of Zibo Liuli uses a multi-layered curatorial approach to reveal the richness of liuli. Ancient Chinese and Western glassworks are displayed in dialogue, mapping the pathways of cultural exchange. Traditional craftsmanship is juxtaposed with contemporary creation, showing how ancient techniques continue to evolve in today’s cultural landscape.

The exhibition design reflects Macau’s unique blend of Chinese and Western heritage. Incorporating Lingnan architectural elements — the traditional southern Chinese style defined by central courtyards, airy layouts, and garden inspired spatial flow — the museum features a central liuli garden, anchored by the exquisite Twelve Flower Deitiesinstallation. This immersive environment of color and light connects the three exhibition chapters through a unified narrative experience. Works by internationally renowned American glass artist Dale Chihuly, from the MGM collection, will also be showcased, creating a vivid encounter between Western glass and Chinese liuli traditions — a fusion that together transcend time and space.

Technology Enhanced Storytelling and Craft Exploration

Poly Culture’s patented multifunctional holographic display cases for cultural heritage preservation bring the stories behind the artworks to life through digital interpretation and interactive features. Visitors can engage with the displays through touch-enabled, sensory features that make the experience feel vivid and close. They can explore the craftsmanship, symbolism, and cultural significance of the works in detail. An interactive craft zone illustrates the glassmaking process — from selecting raw materials and firing the kiln to carving and finishing — allowing visitors to appreciate both the artistry and the intangible heritage embedded in the craft.

Signature works such as the Grape Shaped Glass Bottle, Liuli Phoenix Crown, and Butterflies and Spirit Serpent Floral Crown will be on view, offering insight into the cultural symbolism and technical brilliance of Chinese glassmaking.

Art of Living: Extending Diverse Cultural Experiences

To complement Luminous Brilliance: The Artistry of Zibo Liuli, the POLY MGM MUSEUM will introduce a series of online and offline programs that bring liuli craftsmanship into everyday life. These activities allow visitors to go beyond the exhibition and experience how liuli’s colors, techniques, and artistic language continue to shape modern living.

During the exhibition period, a large-scale glass art installation will transform MGM MACAU’s Grande Praça, the property’s central atrium, into a radiant liuli garden. Guests can wander through this immersive landscape of light and color, experiencing the dreamlike interplay of glass and daylight. The space also features exclusive interactive photo moments and a curated selection of cultural creative products, inviting guests to appreciate, engage with, and collect liuli from multiple perspectives — extending the museum experience into daily life.

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