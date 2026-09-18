Uber’s numbers climb, but users see little change

Restarting operations in Macau on February 3 this year and rebranding as Uber Taxi to comply with local regulations, Uber promised to offer an alternative to the services operating in Macau.

Latest data from Uber shows that trips booked through its Meter Taxi service in Macau increased more than fivefold between its launch period in February and July, as the ride-hailing platform reported growing use by residents and visitors.

The company, which launched its Meter Taxi service in Macau in February, said the number of completed trips reached a six-month high in July.

However, seven months after its relaunch, users report little to no difference in the local transport landscape, saying the issue is not the Uber platform itself but the limited number of cars in service.

To the Times, local residents and visitors shared their experiences with the service and explained why they believe it is not making the promised difference.

“The main issue is the number of taxis, not the [Uber] platform,” Melody, a local resident in her 40s who works in the hospitality industry, told the Times.

“Macau can’t move away from the old days where being a taxi driver was a way to jump to another business, like bringing people to saunas and getting MOP2,000 to MOP3,000 per person, which makes a day already, and so they aren’t keen to pick up any other customer,” she added.

Addressing the issue, she said she is well aware; she noted that this issue still exists, and taxi drivers are just not keen to “waste time” picking up regular clients, as they know they make a day’s work just by taking one client to a sauna.

“Particularly at some times of the day, it is unlikely that you can get a taxi unless you go to a hotel entrance,” she remarked.

“In my opinion, it is these ‘greedy businesses’ [saunas and some night entertainment places] that are driving this nonsense, as there is now very high competition between these places for guests, so they are offering more money for taxi drivers to take people there.”

According to Melody, these schemes and the ability for taxi drivers to get unreported extra cash handouts are what may be attracting young people to the profession, not the desire to work as a taxi driver.

Another local resident, Mourato, explained to the Times that while in other locations around the world, “Many people can be Uber drivers, so there are a lot of cars available… In Macau this does not happen [restricting the offer].”

“In other places [Uber] is like Grab or Bolt, you know? You click, someone receives, and the car will be there in a few minutes because they pick up whichever one is nearest to them.

“But since the Taxi Uber [Uber Taxi service] is so limited, it doesn’t make any difference. It’s like you’re calling a [radio] taxi that no one will pick up. So if you are in a rush, it’s kind of unsuitable. There’s no point in having the service if it doesn’t fit your needs.”

Questioned by the Times on whether the service could be of any use for those who do not speak or read Chinese and who have extra difficulties calling a Radio Taxi, Mourato added, “That’s the only advantage of Uber, but I believe the number of these people is too small to make a difference.

“Even for tourists, 90% are from China or Hong Kong, and many don’t know how to use this app or aren’t used to it, as they use others.”

On the use by non-Chinese tourists, he said, “People who are non-Chinese mostly come to the areas of Cotai or the center, near the casinos. So if they wish to catch a cab, they go to hotels where half the taxis stand in front of them.

“There are always taxis everywhere near the hotel area. So I don’t think they will use Uber [either].”

Thierry, a French national traveling in Macau with his girlfriend, also told the Times that he has not used the service.

“Actually, I didn’t know that there was Uber here. In France, I sometimes use Uber, but mostly Bolt or Heetch. I did not try. I thought there was no Uber in Macau. I remember I read that somewhere,” he said, noting that he also did not find it too important.

“We have been going around via public transport as we did in Hong Kong. In Hong Kong it is easier because we have the MTR, but here the buses are also OK for our kind of journey,” he remarked, noting that they are just “a bit too crowded sometimes.”

Questioned by the Times near the Ruins of Saint Paul’s, Maria and her husband, tourists from Spain, said they have not used the Uber Taxi service.

“We have researched a little, and it seems like the taxis here have a standardized price [meter], so we were not afraid to pay too much or get tricked [into paying more than the actual price],” she said, adding that most of her trips have been between their hotel [in the Cotai area] and the city center.

She described the trips as “short trips” and said it was “easy to get a taxi” in both locations.

“Yes, easy. At the hotel, it is easier to come back to this side of the city, but going back is also okay. The hotel also advised us that we can take the shuttle bus back, and it’s free of charge. We have been doing that,” she laughed.

She added that they have not felt the need to use a ride-hailing service in Macau due to the available alternatives.

To the Times, another local resident in his 40s, Francisco, admitted to having used the service on several occasions.

“I used to use it a lot before, when they first started. I used it on many occasions. Now, since they started this new system using the taxis, I used it maybe twice or three times,” he said, adding that for him it is convenient, particularly when the weather is rainy or too hot.

“I can just call a car here, and there is no need to walk to a taxi stand and wait in line in the rain or under the sun; it’s convenient in these situations,” he said.

“On the other hand, I get a lot of rejections. The other day I called a car, and a driver accepted the trip, and when I was already waiting for him for some 15 minutes or so, and he was very near – maybe just 400 meters away – he canceled on me, and I had to book again.

“This was quite annoying. He probably found a client on the street and decided that it was best to take the other one. Uber then offered me some discount, I think 10% or something, on the next ride, but I don’t think that helps to create confidence in the service.”

Noting the problem, Francisco left a suggestion: “Dealing with our famous taxi drivers’ attitude, there should be some harsher penalties for those canceling rides, particularly if a long time has already passed between the acceptance and the time they cancel it.”

In the firm’s latest statement, Uber has pledged that it would continue to expand its presence across Hong Kong, Macau and the Greater Bay Area while working with the local taxi and tourism sectors.

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