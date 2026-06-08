F4 World Cup grid to expand to 24 cars this year, teams take central role

The Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) has announced that it has amended the entry model for this year’s second running of the FIA Formula 4 (F4) World Cup, part of the Macau Grand Prix (GP) event.

The new rules expand the grid from 20 to 24 cars this year to provide more opportunities for junior racers and talent development, the global governing body for motorsport said in a statement.

“[We are] pleased to announce a new entry model for the FIA F4 World Cup that will guarantee top junior single-seater teams from across the globe contest the eagerly anticipated second running in November,” the FIA said, adding that the decision followed “an evaluation of the arrive-and-drive concept that was trialed for last season’s inaugural FIA F4 World Cup, when some of the sport’s most promising young drivers assembled to race for one central operation.”

With the new entry model, the F4 World Cup will operate in essentially the same format as the higher-category FR World Cup, which will also take place in November in Macau. As in last year’s event, all cars will continue to use Pirelli tires.

Result-based team selection

According to the FIA, in partnership with the Automobile General Association Macau-China (AAMC), teams will be pre-selected from national FIA-certified Formula 4 championships based on sporting results.

The teams will then nominate driver lineups, many of whom will be gaining experience on the Guia Circuit for the first time, the FIA said.

FIA Single-Seater Commission president Emanuele Pirro said: “The introduction of the FIA F4 World Cup last season provided the perfect opportunity for drivers starting their single-seater careers to build their knowledge and understanding of the Guia Circuit and Macao as a whole at an entry level before they hopefully progress to the FIA FR World Cup in the future. We are very pleased to see F4 continuing to grow, with the FIA F4 World Cup in Macau reflecting the category’s international reach and bringing together the best young drivers worldwide. The introduction of team-operated entries, in line with the FIA FR World Cup model, alongside an expanded grid, further strengthens the platform we offer to emerging drivers on the global stage.”

There are currently 13 national and regional F4 championships worldwide, although not all use the same car and engine specifications. In 2025, the first FIA F4 World Cup used the Ligier-branded Mygale M21-F4 chassis and Alpine 1.3-liter turbocharged inline-four engines, a specification used only in the French and Indian championships.

The winner of last year’s edition was French driver Jules Roussel.

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