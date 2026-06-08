Neighborhood associations propose repurposing former prison site for tour bus parking

With the peak tourist season approaching, neighborhood associations proposed converting the former Coloane Prison site into a dedicated parking area for tour buses as part of a broader set of measures to ease chronic congestion at Largo do Presidente António Ramalho Eanes, a key traffic junction in Coloane.

Largo do Presidente António Ramalho Eanes, which connects Estrada de Cheoc Van, Rua da Cordoaria, and Avenida de Cinco de Outubro, serves as a vital link between the Macau Peninsula, Hac Sa Beach, and Ka-Ho. However, rising visitor numbers have placed increasing strain on the area.

Following a recent inspection of local traffic conditions, officials put forward a series of recommendations. Kong Sok Sun, director of the Outlying Islands Office of the General Union of Neighbors Associations of Macao (UGAMM); Ng Kun Cheong, vice president of the Coloane Residents Association; and Ng Chi Long, vice chairman of the Hac Sa Village Mutual Aid Association, noted that private cars, buses, taxis, and tour coaches frequently pick up and drop off passengers at the roundabout.

With two pedestrian crosswalks nearby, congestion worsens significantly during peak hours. While the government’s opening of a temporary parking lot on Rua da Cordoaria last year has helped alleviate some pressure on private vehicles, the representatives cautioned that existing measures may not be sufficient to handle the summer peak, particularly when large numbers of tour buses enter the area.

The associations put forward three main recommendations for interdepartmental consideration. First, they proposed repurposing the former prison site for tour bus parking. With Coloane Prison having been relocated to Ka-Ho, the parking area attached to the original site is now available for redevelopment.

They also suggested converting part of the site into a dedicated parking and pick-up/drop-off area for tour coaches and other large vehicles, which would help redirect heavy traffic away from the roundabout and reduce congestion.

Second, they recommended relocating the taxi stand to the side near Banco Nacional Ultramarino (BNU) around the roundabout. This would create a longer stopping distance, reduce direct interference with traffic flow, and allow taxis to depart more smoothly after picking up or dropping off passengers.

Third, they urged authorities to install automated enforcement cameras to tackle illegal parking around the roundabout, where some drivers stop indiscriminately for convenience, worsening congestion.

The groups said 24-hour surveillance and real-time reporting of violations, combined with police traffic direction during peak hours, would help deter illegal stopping. They added that technology-assisted enforcement could supplement traditional police patrols and reduce the burden on frontline officers.

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