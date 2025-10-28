GEG Receives the “Excellence in Social Positive Impact – Commendation” at the Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards

Upholding its philosophy of “What is taken from the community is to be used for the good of the community”, Galaxy Entertainment Group (“GEG”) is committed to advancing sustainable development and creating a positive impact on the environment, society, and local communities through concrete actions that enhance its corporate social responsibility. Recently, GEG received the “Excellence in Social Positive Impact – Commendation” at the 8th Hong Kong ESG Reporting Awards (“HERA”), becoming the first integrated resort operator in Macau to earn this recognition. The award underscores GEG’s dedication to supporting the Sustainable Development Goals, and consistently generating shared value and positive impact for the community and its stakeholders. The award also marked the second consecutive year that GEG has been recognized by HERA, following its receipt of the “Community Engagement Excellence Award” and “ESG Report Benchmark Award” last year.

The award ceremony was held in Hong Kong, where Ms. Linda Wong, Assistant Senior Vice President of Public Relations of GEG, attended and accepted the award on behalf of GEG. Over the years, GEG has been actively promoting sustainable development in Macau through collaboration with different sectors across multiple fronts, including community development, team member well-being, and environmental protection. Among these efforts, GEG has consistently supported youth development by collaborating with relevant government departments and associations to launch a range of youth empowerment programs aimed at cultivating talent for Macau’s sustainable future. GEG has also actively organized and participated in large-scale cultural, entertainment, and sports events to promote deeper exchange in these fields. Additionally, GEG leverages its resources to support the growth and transformation of local SMEs through multi-pronged initiatives. Concurrently, GEG is committed to creating a safe, healthy, and inclusive work environment for its team members, providing various training and development programs that empower personal growth and professional advancement.

GEG’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainable development through pragmatic actions have earned various recognition, including the “Sustainability Award” from the International Gaming Awards for two consecutive years, and the “Best Overall CSR Program” at the “2025 IAG Academy IR Awards”. Furthermore, GEG is the integrated tourism and leisure enterprise with the most EarthCheck certifications in Macau and the Greater Bay Area; and The Promenade Shops at Galaxy Macau™ and the Galaxy International Convention Center have both been awarded the prestigious LEED Gold

Certification from the United States Green Building Council. GEG also became the first company in Hong Kong and Macau to receive Oxfam’s “Eat Fair Corporate” Certificate. Moving forward, GEG will continue to fulfill its corporate social responsibility and contribute to the long-term development of Macau.

