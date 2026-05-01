Smoking ban at school and daycare entrances to expand to 12 more sites

Smoking will be banned at the entrances of eight more schools and four more nurseries starting in June. The results of the public consultation on amendments to the Tobacco Control Law are also set to be released that month, the Health Bureau (SSM) announced.

The plan was revealed by Health Bureau director Alvis Lo during his address at the Community Forum on Wednesday night, where he engaged face-to-face with members of the public.

“If the amendment is passed, all of these areas – such as those near school and nursery entrances, as well as bus stops – will become smoke-free zones,” Lo was quoted as saying. He noted that 12 additional smoke-free zones are expected to be introduced by June of this year.

Since November 24 last year, authorities have designated three schools and one daycare center as pilot sites for no-smoking zones, marked by white lines and no-smoking signs. Violators face a maximum fine of MOP 1,500. The four institutions involved are the Escola Luso-Chinesa da Taipa, the Macau Kung Luen Vocational & Technical Middle School, Escola Estrela do Mar (Primary Section), and the Creche Diocesana Helen Liang. Approximately one month after implementation, authorities said the measure has been “well enforced.”

“Based on the popularity of the pilot no-smoking zones at the entrances of relevant schools and daycare centers, we will introduce 12 additional no-smoking zones by June, covering eight schools and four daycare centers,” Lo pledged.

He added that the public consultation on amendments to the Tobacco Control Law concluded on April 8, with more than 2,000 responses received, all of which were “very positive” and generally supportive of the five proposed amendments.

As reported, amendments to the city’s Tobacco Control and Prevention System propose establishing smoke-free zones on high-traffic streets, banning the distribution of emerging tobacco products such as water pipes, prohibiting the possession of e-cigarettes in public places, increasing warning label coverage on cigarette packs to 85%, and equipping frontline officers with portable video recording devices. If passed, the amendments could enhance enforcement efficiency, allowing current teams of three to four officers to be reduced to two per team.

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