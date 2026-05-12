Gov’t opens CNAF matching grants

The Cultural Development Fund (FDC) is accepting applications starting today through June 11 for its China National Arts Fund (CNAF) Matching Programme. Eligible applicants are Macau entities or residents whose projects received 2026 CNAF grants in categories such as stage art creation, talent training, or fine arts creation. Approved projects receive subsidies matching 100% of their CNAF amount, with no quota limit. Projects must not have submitted final completion reports as of today. For further details, contact 2850 1000 or visit the official Macau FDC website.

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