Office jobs scarce as service roles dominate hiring market: HR executive

A gap between the supply of graduates and the types of jobs available is shaping Macau’s labor market, where high-turnover service roles dominate hiring while stable office positions offer fewer opportunities, according to an industry official.

Speaking to the Times on the sidelines of the Macao University of Tourism’s (UTM) career expo, Jacinta Ho, managing director of JC (Macau) Human Resources Consulting and chairperson of the Macau Greater Bay Area Human Resource Association, said that there is a structural mismatch between office jobs and service-industry vacancies.

The director noted that most vacancies are in hospitality and customer-service roles, which have high turnover, while administrative, HR, finance, and marketing positions are more stable, with fewer openings and higher competition.

Ho stated, “We do not always have enough local people to fill the vacancies. However, the vacancies available – some of them may not be interesting to them. But this is quite normal for someone who has finished a bachelor’s degree to work in an office and in administration or in clerical, finance, HR, or marketing roles.”

Speaking on jobs within administration departments, the HR executive noted that there are few vacancies due to their stability, while turnover is higher in hospitality and customer service sectors. “The industries in Macau are more related to hospitality, service-oriented work, and customer-oriented roles. And this usually involves a bigger portion, a larger percentage, among all the employees in a company.”

Ho suggested that fresh graduates try different kinds of jobs to start somewhere and build their careers. “They may not necessarily be working in offices. There are different types of work. And as time goes by, they will grow and excel within that industry, within that field.”

More graduates opting for further study

Speaking to the media on the sidelines of its 2026 Career Day, UTM president Fanny Vong noted a growing trend of graduates choosing to continue their studies, with only about half entering the workforce immediately.

She said this is mainly attributed to two factors, stating, “I’ve noticed a special trend this time: more and more students are choosing to continue their studies. So at the time of our survey, we saw that about 50% of students had found jobs, but over 30% were continuing their education – meaning they were pursuing further studies.”

When asked where students were continuing their education, she said, “In recent years, our university has launched many joint talent cultivation programs, including collaborations with universities in Australia, the UK, and elsewhere, through initiatives like 1+1, 2+2, or 3+1 articulation pathways. So this may have provided students with a broader platform, making it easier for them to access relevant information during their undergraduate studies.”

She added, “It also makes them more aware of intensifying competition, prompting them to seize opportunities to continue their studies after completing their undergraduate degrees.”

The president mentioned that the institution found that among students who found jobs –whether at the undergraduate or graduate level – about 60% were working in fields related to their studies, such as the catering, tourism, or hospitality industries. Some were also entering other areas, such as education services or business administration.

Vong expressed that she believes local students have a relative competitive advantage, given that they are locally based, have gone through a professional education curriculum, and are very familiar with the local environment and culture.

At the same time, she frequently emphasizes exchanges within the Greater Bay Area (GBA) and with the mainland, so students are well-versed in national conditions.

When asked if many students choose to go to the GBA or further into the mainland for their studies, she noted, “For now, we see a small number of students interested, but not too many. So I believe that in terms of promotion and raising awareness – I think it is crucial – they first need to understand what job opportunities exist in the GBA.”

She continued, “What future development prospects there are, how the overall economic and industrial landscape is structured, and how they can align themselves with their own personal development while also connecting with the nation’s broader development strategy.”

‘Severe competition’

A UTM student, Havina Shum, in her fourth year of Tourism Business Management, told the Times that competition right now is severe.

On the other hand, she noted that many graduates are choosing not to pursue further studies and are entering the workforce immediately.

Shum said, “I think right now the competition between my peers is really severe because there are more and more graduates who do not want to pursue further studies and they want to just graduate and then step into the workforce. So, that’s why the competition is very fierce. And also, after Covid, the structure of the job market has changed.”

When asked where she was looking to apply, she said, “I’m interested in hotels or airports. So, hopefully I can find a job there. But if not, then I will try to find a smaller firm to see if there are any positions I’m really passionate about or interested in.”

Speaking on rising unemployment levels, the student said it is due to the rise of artificial intelligence and companies cutting costs post-pandemic.

“They want to try to make everything automated and they want to digitize everything. So, job vacancies may be lower. And as for graduates, I think mainly it’s because of pressure. They may want to take a gap year to unwind, to relax a bit before they step into the job market.”

UTM 2026 Career Day offered over 1,200 job vacancies

At Macao University of Tourism’s (UTM) 2026 Career Day, a total of 64 organizations from various sectors set up booths and provided over 1,200 full-time and internship job vacancies, including positions from the Greater Bay Area (GBA).

UTM president Fanny Vong also announced at the event that two new programs will be offered starting next academic year in August – a Bachelor of Science in Management and Data Science and a Master of Business Administration.

According to Vong, enrollment has already begun and the university has been tracking the situation.

“Since it’s still the end of March, we haven’t yet seen the full picture locally – there’s still news coming out. We’re waiting because local students still need to take exams; they’re probably almost done with the local joint admission exams. As for our mainland students, the college entrance exam results haven’t been released yet, so the process hasn’t started. However, we are confident. Based on the current news and the fact that some applications are already being submitted, the situation looks promising.”

For the new academic year, Vong said UTM plans to recruit around 1,300 students, an increase from previous years. RD

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