IPIM opens second phase applications for ‘First Store Economy’ plan

Macau’s “First Store Economy Scheme” will open its second-phase applications from May 1 to July 31, the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) announced. The first phase received 20 preliminary applications that met the scheme’s objectives and requirements, involving brands from Portugal, mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan, including tech-driven concepts such as interactive motion gaming and product experience centres. About 80% of applicants were local investors, with some proposed store locations in areas including NAPE, Fai Chi Kei, Areia Preta, and Iao Hon.

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