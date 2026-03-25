LRT advocate urges payment upgrades, retail expansion to boost ridership

As the Macau SAR government refines its light rail network strategy following a recent public consultation, Kuok Meng Chit, a Transport Consultative Committee member and vice president of the Macao China New Youth Association, advocates optimizing the Macao Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system across three areas: payment upgrades, commercial development, and community integration.

As reported by the Times, the LRT operator plans to roll out QR code entry through new turnstiles by the third quarter of 2026, paired with train-bus integration on a unified platform offering transfer discounts. These turnstiles will feature QR code access functionality compatible with popular payment platforms commonly used by Macau residents – including MPay, Alipay, WeChat Pay, and Simple Pay.

As cited by Jornal Cheng Pou, Kuok recommended compatibility with Macau’s mainstream EasyPay QR codes alongside international contactless credit cards and NFC entry to lower barriers, eliminate peak-hour manual ticket queues, and streamline access.

This follows a New Youth Association survey last year that pinpointed payment convenience as the top factor likely to boost LRT ridership among youth.

The study found that 68% of respondents under 30 cited payment convenience as their primary barrier to frequent use.

Drawing from Hong Kong’s MTR success, Kuok argued similar upgrades could boost Macau ridership. Hong Kong’s MTR Corporation expanded its contactless payments in 2024 to support Mastercard and UnionPay cards, alongside existing Visa support, across its heavy rail network, excluding the Airport Express.

He also urged using turnstile data to shape policies enhancing public transport links and modal share, noting persistent peak-hour lines across the network.

Stations offer commercial potential

To capitalize on passenger footfall, Kuok suggested introducing pop-up stores, kiosks, or vending machines in ticket halls, along with rooftop gardens at Jockey Club and Hengqin stations – despite space limitations.

For Barra Station, where retail space has been reserved, he advised prioritizing investments in shops, dining outlets, and services to maximize revenue potential, boost overall station vitality, and offset operational costs.

To inject youthful energy into these spaces, Kuok proposed launching a dedicated entrepreneurship program for young vendors, offering rent subsidies, expedited permitting processes, and flexible short-term leases.

Such initiatives, he argued, would diversify offerings, attract innovative products and services, and foster a lively atmosphere while easing long-term financial burdens on the light rail system.

He called for enhanced pedestrian pathways and crosswalks to provide direct, efficient access, alongside incorporating Macau’s cultural motifs into station designs and public art installations. This approach, he argued, would create inviting hubs blending commercial appeal, community functions, and humanistic elements, and would ultimately embed the LRT network as an organic extension of urban life.

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