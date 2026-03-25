Taiwan authorities dismantle syndicate laundering over USD1 billion via Macau casinos

Taiwan’s Criminal Investigation Bureau announced on Monday the disruption of a cross-border money-laundering operation involving a local syndicate suspected of moving roughly TWD33 billion (MOP8.32 billion) from illegal online gambling.

Investigators said the group recruited third-party “card-swiping” agents in Taiwan to buy large amounts of gaming chips at Macau casinos using credit cards. The chips were then cashed out, converted into Hong Kong dollars, and used to settle the agents’ card payments.

The probe began in the latter half of 2025 after authorities flagged multiple bank accounts for suspicious transfers linked to online gambling and fraud.

Officials described the case as the first of its kind uncovered by Taiwan law enforcement, noting that excess payments were routed to agents’ accounts to effectively increase their credit limits.

The investigation involved 85 credit cards and led to 20 arrests, including two alleged leaders. Seized assets included around TWD230.95 million in bank accounts, TWD2.62 million in cash, and equipment such as mobile phones, credit cards, and money-counting machines.

Taiwanese authorities did not specify the exact timeframe of the operations. LV

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