LRT hits paid travel record before National Day holiday

Macau’s Light Rapid Transit (LRT) hit a new paid travel record just ahead of the expected surge in border crossings for the mainland Chinese National Day and Mid-Autumn Festival holidays. In September 2025, daily ridership averaged 30,600 – more than double the 13,500 daily passengers recorded in September 2024.

Month-on-month growth is steady as well, with September’s ridership up 11% from August’s 27,600 daily passengers.

Since opening on Dec. 10, 2019, Macau’s LRT has progressively expanded both its reach and appeal.

Although the inauguration month still holds the record for daily ridership at 33,000 passengers – boosted by free rides – the line’s extension into new neighborhoods has fueled sustained growth.

The expansion of routes beyond the original Taipa Line has notably increased usage. The late-2023 opening of the Barra extension led to a near doubling of daily passengers, from 6,500 in November to 13,900 in December.

Similarly, the opening of the Seac Pai Van Line and the Hengqin Line at the end of 2024 contributed to a 36.6% rise in ridership, from 16,900 to 23,100 passengers between November and December 2024.

Regarding further development, construction is underway for the East Line, connecting the Border Gate with Urban Zone A and E. This new line is planned to open by 2029.

Signaling ambitious plans for comprehensive city-wide coverage, Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raymond Tam previously highlighted other potential projects for the LRT, including extensions of the East Line to Qingmao, and the development of new South and West lines.

