Macau joins 8th China International Import Expo

The Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM) is leading 43 small and medium-sized enterprises from Macau at the 8th China International Import Expo (CIIE), held in Shanghai from today through Monday. Notably, 11 businesses are attending for the first time, representing about a quarter of Macau’s exhibitors, IPIM said.

The CIIE, hosted by China’s Ministry of Commerce and the Shanghai Municipal Government, is the world’s first national-level expo focused on imports. This year’s expo covers more than 430,000 square meters and features participants from 155 countries, regions, and international organizations, including 290 Fortune Global 500 companies.

According to IPIM, the CIIE is seen as a key lever in expanding Macau’s international reach, “allowing its four major industries to connect with the world and contributing to the moderate diversification of Macau’s economy.”

This year, IPIM has established two exhibition halls. The first is a 600-square-meter “Macau and Portuguese-speaking Countries Food and Beverage Pavilion” in the Agricultural and Food Products Exhibition Area. It showcases Macau-made and Macau-branded products alongside food and beverages from Portuguese-speaking countries.

The second is a 60-square-meter “Macau and Portuguese-speaking Countries Professional Services Pavilion” in the Service Trade Exhibition Area. It offers legal and tax consultations, as well as OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) processing services.

IPIM also said it will be promoting the “Program to Support the Development of Macau’s First-Store Economy” during the Shanghai expo. This initiative encourages foreign brands to open their first stores in Macau. Visitors can access promotional leaflets, watch videos, and receive consultation services throughout the expo. IPIM describes this as a strategic effort to capitalize on the “level of internationalization” among domestic and international merchants at the expo.

As previously reported by the Times, the program is administered by IPIM and funded through the Industrial and Commercial Development Fund under the Economic and Technological Development Bureau. The program targets international brands and those from Portuguese- and Spanish-speaking countries, as well as businesses from Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Taiwan that have opened or intend to open their first physical store in Macau since August.

According to the Government Information Bureau (GCS), Chief Executive Sam Hou Fai was invited to attend the CIIE opening ceremony and related events. He departed Macau yesterday, accompanied by Secretary for Economy and Finance Anton Tai. During their absence, Secretary for Administration and Justice Wong Sio Chak will serve as Acting Chief Executive.

Additionally, 35 Macau entrepreneurs are in Shanghai exploring business opportunities aligned with Macau’s “1+4” industries development strategy.

