Man arrested for gambling fraud

A 21-year-old mainland man was arrested for allegedly defrauding a middle-aged woman of about MOP 255,000 by claiming to teach gambling skills. According to the Judiciary Police, the two met in November 2025 and visited two casinos in the ZAPE area. The suspect borrowed money twice under the pretext of instruction, lost most of it gambling, and delayed repayment, claiming transfer limits. He was caught at the Gongbei checkpoint on March 24. Investigations found no RMB1.8 million in his accounts.

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