MGM Macau Tennis Masters returns with Li Na, Conchita Martínez as captains

The 2025 MGM Macau Tennis Masters is set to take place on December 27-28 at the Macao Forum, featuring top international tennis talent and a two-day team format.

For the first time, former Grand Slam champions Li Na and Conchita Martínez will serve as team captains.

Li said, “I never played against Conchita, but I am ready to take her on in Macau – captain against captain.”

The event will include fast-paced matches, including men’s and women’s singles, mixed doubles, and a Captain’s Challenge. Rising stars such as Mirra Andreeva, Alexandra Eala, Jack Draper, Jerry Shang, and Jakub Menšík are scheduled to participate.

Catarina Lio, MGM senior vice president of Brand Marketing, commented, “This year’s tournament specially features an all-female captain lineup to celebrate the power of women. […] We hope this event adds vibrant energy to Macau’s year-end festive season and connects the world through sports.”

