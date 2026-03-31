New management bill establishes ownership and usage rules

Macau’s government has finalized a draft law designating its 85 square kilometers of surrounding waters as public property as well as its management rules, the Executive Council (ExCo) announced yesterday in a press conference.

Under the new rules, private firms must request access and pay established fees, and strictly comply with a series of environmental protection regulations.

After this initial discussion, the “Maritime Areas Management Framework Law” now heads to the Legislative Assembly for debate and voting before entering into force.

At the ExCo press conference, spokesperson Wong Sio Chak stated that the bill “clarifies sea areas as public domain”—indicating that there is no private ownership, only regulated use of Macau’s waters.

Building on Law No. 7/2018 and a 2015 State Council decree, Wong Sio Chak explained that “private entities could obtain sea area use rights by means of exclusive grants or temporary use permits,” with fees determined by the Chief Executive.

“Our maritime use law clearly states that these Maritime Areas are only public property, not private property, and there are no hidden fees. This means there are no special permits or permits for private property. Therefore, management is purely a matter of government oversight and regulation,” he emphasized.

Water rights would tie to specific areas, purposes, and conditions, officials added.

Provisions under the new maritime law require “rational development” to curb abandonment or idleness, as well as infrastructure removal, site clearance, and environmental protections upon termination.

Marine and Water Bureau (DSAMA) director Susana Wong highlighted key safeguards, including marine functional zoning for approvals and open bidding for private access.

Susana Wong said long-term grants, spanning from 2 to 15 years, would cover major seabed or surface occupations such as investments, adding that shorter-term permits would suit “low-investment activities.”

The law “leaves room for the government, which may need to conduct urban planning or utilize certain resources,” she remarked.

Routine maritime sports, events, or transportation stay exempt under existing processes.

Addressing degradation risks, Susana Wong highlighted safeguards such as marine functional zoning, open bidding, and monitoring for “visible garbage pollution” and illegal occupation.

“This responsibility falls on our government departments,” she affirmed.

On penalties, the DSAMA director said they would be drawn from developer consultations and would focus on “high administrative fines” for failures to protect or maintain areas, though she did not specify a range or exact figures.

“Any private entities that obtain approval but fail to protect or regularly maintain these areas will face penalties,” she stated.

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