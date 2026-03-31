Gov’t identifies depression as the most prevalent emotional disorder

The Health Bureau (SSM) said yesterday that depression is the most prevalent emotional disorder in the territory, followed by insomnia and anxiety.

Despite such an acknowledgement, the SSM admitted that there is no local body conducting formal surveys on depression or anxiety topics.

“Figures [collected from such surveys] are based on estimates and can never fully reflect the situation in Macau,” Tai Wa Hou, acting director of Conde de São Januário Hospital Center, said at a press conference held yesterday afternoon.

Tai also noted that, unlike neighboring Hong Kong, Macau does not conduct surveys specifically on depression and anxiety. He added that obtaining accurate epidemiological data will require systematic surveys drawing on a broader range of opinions and sources.

The press conference, held jointly by the SSM, the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS), and the Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ), was said to aim to raise public awareness of mental health, a move believed to follow media concerns last week over authorities’ attention to the city’s psychological support network ahead of an upcoming health survey.

Authorities acknowledged that, while different groups serve distinct priority groups, gaps in service coordination often prevent some cases from accessing appropriate support smoothly — for example, students who face difficulties at school but are reluctant to seek help there. They said relevant units must strengthen coordination and resource allocation. They added that the three bureaus, under the Secretary’s guidance, have agreed on a unified objective and have stepped up cooperation to improve referral processes and service integration.

Quoting the World Health Organization’s (WHO) motto that “there is no health without mental health,” Tai said the press conference aimed to reassure the public that “when you are feeling emotionally distressed, seeking help is not a sign of weakness, but a responsible act toward yourself and those around you.”

He urged residents with mental‑health problems—or who suspect they may have them—to “develop a proper understanding of mental health and seek professional intervention” for conditions such as anxiety, insomnia, or persistent low mood. Tai warned that “many people worry that seeing a psychiatrist will lead to being stigmatized,” and added that “these misconceptions create invisible barriers that prevent residents from seeking help.”

SSM also said it will promote emotional and physical well‑being through cultural programs and exercise prescriptions within the wider mental‑health framework. At the same time, the DSEDJ reported having launched teacher training last year and has implemented physical‑and‑mental‑health materials across kindergartens, primary and secondary schools, with preschoolers learning emotion recognition, primary pupils developing regulation skills, and secondary students receiving guidance on emotional management and values.

Authorities remarked they will press ahead with these initiatives to raise awareness among educators and pupils.

In their turn, IAS said it has been coordinating in‑home assessments and follow‑up for elderly cases identified as at risk of mental‑health problems, and is compiling an “Elderly Care Services Information Pack” to consolidate available services.

Citing WHO data that one in four people worldwide will experience mental‑health problems and that stress‑related anxiety and depression are rising, the SSM emphasized that mental‑health conditions are not character flaws or signs of weakness but medical conditions, comparable to the common cold or high blood pressure, and often related to brain‑function dysfunction.

They urged that emotional problems be addressed directly, saying causes can be identified and most conditions treated and overcome, and warned that common warning signs include persistent low mood, excessive anxiety, social withdrawal, and unexplained physical symptoms such as headaches or stomachaches without organic causes.

The event outlined a three‑step pathway for seeking help, starting by first confide in a trusted person, then seek professional services, and go to an emergency department if necessary, urging residents experiencing emotional distress, persistent low mood or accumulated stress, or those who want someone to talk to, to call the Mental Health Helpline or use the “Macao One Account” mobile app to assess their mental condition.

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