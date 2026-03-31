Song Pek Kei concerned with ‘unmet’ recycling goal and post-incineration waste

In response to the government’s efforts to promote waste reduction and recycling, the results of the “Macau Environmental Status Report 2024” prompted lawmaker Song Pek Kei to demand an urgent review of the city’s decade-long waste management strategy and a stronger push toward “Zero-waste City” goals.

According to the report, Macau’s overall solid waste recycling rate remained modest at just 21.7% in 2024, while the volume of municipal solid waste in Macau rose to 516,000 metric tons last year, with per capita waste increasing to 2.1 kilograms, back to pre-pandemic levels.

In the written inquiry submitted by Song, she criticized the growing figures on waste, while modest growth in recycling volumes.

She noted that recycling volumes for the three-coloured recycling bin system and kitchen waste saw only a slight increase compared to 2023, with the overall recovery rate showing only modest growth over the years.

“As Macau is an international tourist city, the tourist population continues to grow,” Song wrote, noting that social development changes require adjustments to how solid waste is managed and sourced.

“The authorities should promptly review and analyze the Macau Solid Waste Resources Management Programme (2017-2026) to formulate measures suitable for Macau’s actual situation,” Song added.

The lawmaker also requested an update on the status of the 2025 review, noting that the government had previously indicated it would commission a professional research institution to evaluate the implementation program and analyze sources of waste and management measures.

She also suggested that the government boost clean energy development and make better use of recyclable resources, such as organic matter, paper, and plastic waste.

Taking into account the new phase, now in operation, of the Macau Solid Waste Incineration Center, the plant’s maximum daily processing capacity has reached 3,000 metric tons, generating approximately 400 million kWh of electricity annually. However, Song pointed out a significant gap in post-incineration management, citing atmospheric pollutants and large quantities of fly ash and bottom ash that can only be landfilled after undergoing treatment.

“There is a significant gap between their comprehensive utilization capability and the volume generated,” the lawmaker wrote while noting the rapid progress of many mainland cities.

Citing the case of neighboring Shenzhen, she claimed the city has become the first megacity to achieve full incineration treatment of all its domestic waste.

Between January and October 2025, Shenzhen’s domestic waste recycling and utilization rate reached 52%, with an overall resource utilization rate of 88%.

Nearly 90% of waste was processed through incineration for power generation or kitchen waste composting.

“The authorities should actively learn from the successful experiences of mainland China’s ‘zero-waste city’ construction and promote new developments in Macau’s solid waste management,” she wrote.

Lastly, she requested details on the current status of cross-border cooperation, as the government has stated it will continue to promote technology exchanges and collaborative waste treatment through Greater Bay Area environmental cooperation mechanisms, and asked how these efforts will be further advanced in the future.

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