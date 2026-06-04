Tender opens for 700 taxis under 14 eight-year operating licenses

Following the announcement by Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raymond Tam that 700 taxis would be put up for tender in the short term, the Transport Bureau (DSAT) announced yesterday the launch of a public tender for 14 eight-year taxi operating licenses.

“Legislation for ride-hailing taxis is underway, and a tender for 700 corporate-licensed taxis will be launched shortly,” Tam told the Legislative Assembly (AL) on Tuesday, noting that Macau currently has only about 1,400 taxis in operation.

A notice published in yesterday’s edition of the Official Gazette outlined the tender process for 14 eight-year taxi operating licenses, stipulating that interested corporate bidders must submit their proposals by the July 8 deadline, with a public bid-opening session scheduled for July 9 at the Transport Bureau’s conference room to announce the results or subsequent procedures.

Pursuant to the executive order, each successful bidder may apply for licenses for up to 50 taxis that satisfy legal requirements, representing a total of 700 regular taxis, with the license remaining valid for a period of eight years from the date of issuance.

Successful bidders are required to operate light vehicles with a seating capacity of six or more passengers, powered by hybrid or environmentally friendly energy sources. All operational vehicles must be equipped to accept electronic payments, and each license must provide no fewer than two vehicles – totaling 28 vehicles – designated for the transport of persons with reduced mobility.

The public tender further stipulates that bidding companies must be registered in Macau, and their corporate purpose must be limited exclusively to taxi passenger transport services. Each company may submit a bid for only one license, and companies are prohibited from holding –whether individually or collectively with affiliated entities – more than 300 taxi licenses in total.

As noted, bidders must pay a deposit of MOP3.5 million to participate in the tender, which has a minimum bid price of MOP2.5 million, plus additional stamp duty for both the operating license and individual taxi licenses.

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