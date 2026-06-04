Gov’t restructures IAM, new leadership vows ‘every public demand will be followed up’

Four newly appointed members of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs took their oaths of office yesterday, as a government restructuring law took effect, streamlining the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) into eight departments and 19 divisions.

Secretary for Administration and Justice Wong Sio Chak, who administered the swearing-in, raised “four expectations” for the new leadership, including ensuring that “follow-up and response are provided for each and every public request.”

The inauguration ceremony took place at 10 a.m. in the Grand Hall of the IAM Building. Wong administered the oath, with Chang Cheong, chief of the Office of the Secretary for Administration and Justice, serving as witness.

Chao Wai Ieng and Tam Wai Fong, chairman and vice-chairwoman of the Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs, along with Ung Sau Hong and To Sok I, members of the Administrative Committee, took their oaths and signed their certificates of inauguration one by one.

The restructuring, formalized under Law No. 1/2026 amending the IAM establishment law and Administrative Regulation No. 14/2026 on the bureau’s organization and operations, took effect on June 1.

Under the revamped structure, the IAM has been streamlined into eight departments and 19 divisions, responsible for eight core functions: provision of integrated public services; cultural and recreational activities and civic education; food safety; management of animals, markets and hawkers; environmental hygiene; parks, gardens, green areas and greening; construction and maintenance of municipal facilities; and municipal administration and supervision.

The structures of the Consultative Committee on Municipal Affairs and the Financial and Property Supervisory Committee remain unchanged.

In his address, Secretary Wong put forward “four expectations” for the new leadership team. First, he called for persisting in reform and innovation to launch work efforts with higher standards and service quality. Second, he urged upholding the concept of “people-oriented and service-oriented” governance and collecting the public’s views widely, ensuring that “follow-up and response are provided for each and every public request.”

Third, he encouraged promoting streamlined administrative procedures for public convenience and leveraging technology to achieve efficiency, precision and professionalism in municipal affairs. Fourth, he emphasized attaching importance to public relations techniques and policy publicity to promote unity between the government and the public for advancement toward the same direction.

In his speech, chairman Chao Wai Ieng stated that IAM aims to achieve efficient and effective service-oriented governance closely aligned with the policy direction of the Macau SAR, striving to elevate municipal services to a new level based on the principles of “efficiency, precision and professionalism” and guided by the Secretary’s “four expectations.”

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