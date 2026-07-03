Pet-friendly dining grows to 90 restaurants, but hygiene debate rages on

About 90 local restaurants – including 50 designated “pet-friendly” – now allow pets, an industry representative said yesterday, though a radio discussion on pet-friendly communities drew listener complaints that pets in eateries are unhygienic.

Hong Kong authorities have amended regulations to encourage “pet-friendly” environments, enabling restaurants to apply for permission to admit dogs provided they comply with strict hygiene requirements.

Approved establishments will be permitted to allow dogs on their premises starting next Thursday, with an initial allocation of 1,000 slots, according to media reports.

This development provided the backdrop for a discussion on Macau’s efforts to build a “pet-friendly community” during a recent TDM radio program, which also noted the increasing number of pet-owning households in Macau and the changing status of pets from animals to family members.

Macau’s legal framework does not explicitly prohibit restaurants from permitting pets on their premises, according to Macao Catering Industry Association president Aeson Lei, who noted that the matter is typically left to the discretion of individual operators. Currently, approximately 90 restaurants across the city – encompassing both indoor and outdoor seating areas – allow pets, with around 50 of these establishments clearly identified as “pet-friendly.”

Lei further observed that while some local-style eateries may not explicitly communicate their pet policy, in practice they often evaluate cases on an individual basis, taking into account factors such as the pet’s temperament, the owner’s familiarity with the establishment, and the potential impact on other patrons – thereby effectively leaving the decision to the restaurant’s own assessment.

The program host acknowledged the wide range of views expressed by listeners and netizens on the issue, with one male caller voicing strong opposition.

Recounting a personal experience, he said he was “shocked” to see dogs dining with their owners at a restaurant table and stressed that, even without any further behavior from the animals, the mere presence of pets in a dining environment was unacceptable to him. The caller expressed deep dissatisfaction with the practice, saying “Are you kidding me?” and urged society to take the issue seriously.

The catering sector representative, Lei, responding to the concerns raised, acknowledged public unease but suggested that the market would naturally evolve into distinct segments – with diners choosing establishments aligned with their preferences and pet owners sharing information through online networks, thereby creating natural differentiation.

Lei emphasized that food safety is the industry’s foremost priority. “Food safety comes above all else,” he stated, noting that pets are strictly barred from food production and preparation areas – a non-negotiable boundary. Decisions regarding pets in dining areas should be left to individual operators based on market demand, he added.

Regarding Hong Kong’s legal revisions allowing restaurants to admit dogs under strict hygiene conditions – including rules preventing pets from being on tables, prohibiting the use of restaurant utensils, and excluding dangerous breeds – Lei said Macau should adopt a “watch and learn” stance.

He expressed confidence that Macau’s pet owners are generally self-disciplined and familiar with their animals’ temperaments and would not bring aggressive or large dogs into restaurants where they might disturb other patrons.

Lei observed that, from both an economic and culinary standpoint, the demand for pet-friendly services is growing robustly. He further noted that beyond serving local residents, accommodating tourists who travel with pets could contribute positively to Macau’s city branding and investment attraction, offering significant scope for growth in both international image and economic returns.

Calls for better facilities and balance

Lawmaker Loi I Weng has called for a more comprehensive approach to pet-friendly development in Macau, noting that the number of pet-owning families has steadily increased over the past decade. Speaking on the program, she said the initiative should go beyond convenience and infrastructure, reflecting the inclusivity and “warmth toward different forms of life” expected of a developed city. While acknowledging progress, she said there remains a “significant gap” between current efforts and the ideal.

Loi stressed the need to balance diverse community needs through better urban planning, well-equipped pet zones that meet hygiene standards, and facilities such as water stations and cleaning points in parks and waterfront areas. She also called for broader social consensus on the issue.

Macau currently has 17 designated dog-walking areas, with about 60% of parks open to dogs. While the number is acceptable, quality varies – some areas are concrete-paved, cramped, and poorly maintained, making it difficult to accommodate larger dogs.

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has begun upgrading some sites, but Loi urged further improvements: clearer signage, better information-sharing via the Macao One Account platform, and more community outreach in partnership with animal protection groups. She also emphasized the need for public education on pet care, integrating life education into school curricula, and improving veterinary and pet end-of-life services.

The programme also heard from a caller who complained about a neighbor’s dog barking constantly, causing long-term noise disturbance. Despite repeated complaints to management and police, enforcement proved difficult as officers could not enter the unit even when barking was audible. He argued that the law is outdated and fails to protect non-pet owners.

Hosts and guests acknowledged that Macau’s dense living environment makes pet-related issues prone to neighbor disputes.

They suggested that future buildings or community plans should specify pet policies in deeds or management rules, allowing residents to choose before moving in. For existing buildings, solutions lie in legal improvements, arbitration, and mutual understanding. Some guests noted that pet-friendly policies cannot be resolved by law alone – a balance must be struck between pet owners and non-pet owners, giving both sides clear choices and space.

Yesterday’s programme also drew a range of suggestions and concerns from the public on pet-friendly development.

Some callers voiced frustration over the 30-day waiting period for IAM’s pet cremation services, describing the delay as “agonizing” for grieving owners. Others raised questions about how to balance pet-friendly initiatives with the rights of residents who do not own pets.

A number of callers also suggested launching a “pet bus” service similar to one in Hong Kong. While the idea was noted, the lawmaker said Macau could consider a trial run during off-peak hours and on designated routes to collect data on demand and impact before evaluating the results and expanding the service further.

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