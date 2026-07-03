Son arrested for allegedly inciting father’s suicide attempt

A man has been arrested for allegedly inciting, assisting, or promoting suicide – identified as the victim’s son – the Judiciary Police (PJ) announced at a press conference yesterday.

According to the PJ, the victim, a local resident aged in his 60s, had been living with a chronic illness and depression, was mobility-impaired, and resided with his wife and the suspect, his 42-year-old son. The victim had long been affected by his health condition, frequently experienced negative emotions, and had a history of suicidal ideation.

On Tuesday evening, he consumed a disinfectant solution supplied by his son and later contacted the police after feeling unwell. The son was subsequently taken into custody.

Further details provided by the police showed that at about 7 p.m. that day, the victim fell at his residence and was unable to stand. He telephoned family members for assistance but received no response. Upon the return of his wife and son, he reproached them and became engaged in a heated exchange with him, during which he became emotionally distraught and demanded that his son provide him with poison to take his own life.

The son subsequently retrieved a bottle of disinfectant from the bathroom, unscrewed the cap, and handed it to the victim, who immediately consumed a quantity of the liquid.

The son did not intervene or administer any first aid measures. The victim later contacted the police himself after experiencing discomfort and was transported to hospital by ambulance.

Police have confirmed that the victim is currently in stable condition and not in critical danger. Following a thorough investigation and questioning of his family members, no evidence of serious conflict or premeditated intent between father and son has been found. The suspect, who works as a medical assistant, has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office (MP).

The PJ stated that the case has been coordinated with the Social Welfare Bureau (IAS) to provide emergency assistance to the family. It is understood that the victim had been receiving ongoing support from social workers.

“Cherish life and be a gatekeeper,” PJ spokesman Lei Chi Hou urged at the press conference, calling on those in distress to seek help and on the public to watch for warning signs. Inciting or assisting suicide is a serious crime, he warned, and offenders will face the full force of the law.

IAS encourages residents to be conscious of their psychological and emotional state as well as those of their relatives and friends. If in need, residents can call Caritas’ Life Hope hotline (28525222) or IAS’ counseling hotline (28261126).

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