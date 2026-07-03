LRT passenger figures drop by almost 20% month-on-month in June

The average daily number of passengers using the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system fell significantly last month, according to official figures released by the LRT company.

The daily average stood at 20,400, representing a 19.84% month-on-month drop compared with May. The figure is also, by far, the lowest recorded this year.

In the first five months of the year, the LRT averaged about 29,600 passengers per day, a figure that has now dropped to 28,067.

On the other hand, the June result still reflected a year-on-year increase of 3.03%, as in June 2025 (also a low month), the LRT transported an average of 19,800 passengers per day.

Analysis by the Times shows that LRT passenger figures for the first half of the year are about 14.33% higher than in 2025.

Since there are no detailed statistics on system usage, it is impossible to determine whether any particular routes are driving year-on-year growth, or whether the increase is evenly distributed. The LRT company also does not provide breakdowns of station usage or passenger flow.

Currently, the LRT has only three lines in operation, the main one being the Taipa Line. The system also includes two connection lines launched at the end of 2024 – the Seac Pai Van Line and the Hengqin Line – each with only one station.

A major public transport expansion, designated a government priority, is expected only in the second half of 2029, when the East Line, linking Pac On in Taipa to the Border Gate, is scheduled to enter service.

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