‘Pop Out Green Restroom’ selected for architecture guide on sustainable design innovation

Macau architecture firm Urban Practice’s project “Pop Out Green Restroom,” a revamp of the Toi San Public Toilet, was selected for the 1st International Council of Portuguese-Speaking Architects (CIALP) Guide to the 2030 Agenda.

As the Times previously reported, the same project received the Pioneer Award for Green Architecture at the 6th Japan International Pioneer Design Award (IPDA).

According to a statement from Urban Practice, the inclusion of the Pop Out Green Restroom in the guide highlights its status as an international archetype of micro-infrastructure and further cements Macau’s position on the global map of sustainable design innovation.

“By seamlessly integrating environmental technology and circular design, the project reflects Urban Practice’s commitment to transforming civic infrastructure and showcasing Macau’s capacity for sustainable innovation on an international stage.”

The official launch and presentation of the publication took place at the UIA World Congress of Architects 2026 in Barcelona on June 29.

The guide was spearheaded by CIALP, an organization dedicated to fostering cultural exchange and professional cooperation across Portuguese-speaking countries and regions.

The UIA World Congress provided an international platform to showcase how architects across the Lusophone world, particularly in Macau, are proactively addressing climate challenges through forward-thinking, context-driven design, the firm noted.

The Pop Out Green Restroom, co-authored by Nuno Soares, Kevin Lam, Vincent Chan, and Andreia Soares, was commissioned by the Municipal Affairs Bureau in 2021.

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