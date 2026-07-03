Community leaders back long-term healthy weight plan ahead of SSM competition

Community leaders have praised the Health Bureau (SSM)’s weight-loss challenge for its results, urging the bureau to develop a network map of walking hotspots and facilities, step up regular activities supporting long-term health, and build a broader collaborative system for healthy weight management ahead of the healthy lifestyle competition planned for the second half of the year.

At the Central District Community Service Consultative Council’s recent regular meeting, members proposed extending the initiative through longer-term measures, including identifying walking hotspots and key facilities and adding “healthy walking stations” in suitable public areas such as land reserves and building common spaces.

They suggested equipping these stations with shade and rain protection, modular fitness equipment, designated stretching zones, seating, and drinking fountains, and leveraging the “My Health” features under the Macao One Account to display real-time maps of nearby walking routes, aiming to boost residents’ motivation to exercise.

Separately, council members called on the government to make the weight-loss challenge a regular branded event held on a fixed annual or quarterly schedule, so that the momentum from short-term competitions can translate into sustained self-discipline and healthier daily routines.

They also recommended expanding the existing mobile app with dedicated weight-loss challenge functions, allowing participants to quickly upload photos of daily exercise and dietary records to streamline data processing.

Beyond this, they urged the establishment of a nationwide collaborative framework for healthy weight management and the introduction of ongoing weight-management clinics at health centers.

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