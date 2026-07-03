Typhoon Signal No. 1 remains in force, Signal 3 upgrade possible today

The tropical depression over the central and northern South China Sea is expected to gradually intensify and move toward Hainan Island, according to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG).

The bureau said that, under the influence of the system’s outer circulation, winds in Macau will gradually strengthen today, with gusts occasionally reaching Force 6. As a result, the SMG has assessed a medium likelihood of raising the Tropical Cyclone Signal from No. 1 to No. 3.

The system is expected to bring increasingly frequent showers starting today, with heavy showers and thunderstorms forecast over the weekend.

The SMG noted that the tropical depression is expected to have limited impact on astronomical tides, with a low risk of significant storm surge. However, the public is advised to remain alert to possible flooding caused by heavy rain.

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