MACAU DAILY TIMES 澳門每日時報

Top Menu

Main Menu

Generic selectors
Exact matches only
Search in title
Search in content
Post Type Selectors
FOUNDER & PUBLISHER Kowie Geldenhuys
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF Paulo Coutinho
Macau,
Macau
MacauTyphoon Signal No. 1 remains in force, Signal 3 upgrade possible today

Typhoon Signal No. 1 remains in force, Signal 3 upgrade possible today

By -
July 3, 2026
87
0
Share:

The tropical depression over the central and northern South China Sea is expected to gradually intensify and move toward Hainan Island, according to the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG).

The bureau said that, under the influence of the system’s outer circulation, winds in Macau will gradually strengthen today, with gusts occasionally reaching Force 6. As a result, the SMG has assessed a medium likelihood of raising the Tropical Cyclone Signal from No. 1 to No. 3.

The system is expected to bring increasingly frequent showers starting today, with heavy showers and thunderstorms forecast over the weekend.

The SMG noted that the tropical depression is expected to have limited impact on astronomical tides, with a low risk of significant storm surge. However, the public is advised to remain alert to possible flooding caused by heavy rain.

Pin
Previous Article

FAOM advocates for training and certification to ...

Next Article

Community leaders back long-term healthy weight plan ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

COPYRIGHT © MACAU DAILY TIMES 2008-2026. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
MACAU DAILY TIMES