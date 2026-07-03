Astronomer calls for global ‘space tax’ as orbital congestion risks rise

Astronomer Quentin Parker has urged governments to introduce a globally coordinated “space tax” to manage the rapid commercialization of Earth’s orbit, warning that unchecked satellite deployment risks undermining modern communications and data systems.

Speaking to the Times on the sidelines of an Australian Chamber of Commerce Macau (AustCham) event on Thursday, Parker said space is increasingly treated as a free resource, with little accountability for its use.

“There’s no cost to anybody for using the orbital commons that are up there,” he said, likening the current system to roads without tolls or regulation.

Parker proposed a small fee on each mission, pooled internationally, to fund debris mitigation, research, and infrastructure. He also argued that without such mechanisms, operators lack incentives to act responsibly.

“Users are not paying, and therefore the situation is getting more and more out of control,” he said. He warned that over time, congestion and debris could degrade satellite reliability, forcing a costly return to less efficient, ground-based systems.

Parker contends that implementing a global levy would require unprecedented coordination. He noted that questions over enforcement, fairness, and sovereignty remain unresolved.

“Who’s going to be the responsible body to look after it for the global commons?” he said, pointing to disparities that could arise if countries set their own rates.

Existing institutions, including U.N. bodies overseeing outer space affairs, face limits in securing compliance among major powers, particularly where national security concerns intersect with commercial interests.

Market shifts, investment, and collaboration

Parker also highlighted that, while SpaceX retains an advantage through reusable rockets, China is rapidly developing similar capabilities, potentially reshaping launch economics within two years, adding that China’s advances in remote sensing and its space station underscore its growing technological weight.

Parker also told The Times that the issue calls for stronger international collaboration and investment, including private capital, to address shared risks. Parker warned that without collective action, the consequences could be systemic.

“Unless we all collectively take responsibility […] the shared commons will disappear,” he said.

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