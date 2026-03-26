Public servants fund assets rise to MOP45 Billion

Macau’s Pension Fund reported that net assets available for benefit distribution under the civil servants’ provident fund system reached MOP45 billion at the end of 2025, an increase of MOP7.43 billion year on year. During the year, civil servants contributed MOP830 million, while the government contributed MOP1.66 billion. Investment returns and rebates totaled MOP5.81 billion. A total of 636 new contributors were registered in 2025, while 597 accounts were closed. The total number of contributors stood at 24,078 by year-end.

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