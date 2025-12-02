Raymond Tam’s policy objectives focus on public housing replacement system

Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raymond Tam has outlined this fiscal year’s policy objectives, which include studying the expansion of replacement and temporary housing applications while advancing research on the public housing replacement system to meet diverse residents’ housing needs.

The government will soon publish separate studies addressing the city’s housing demand and public housing replacement, with Tam’s policy objectives focusing on balancing housing supply, steadily advancing the construction of social and public housing, and continuously improving housing allocation and maintenance management mechanisms.

“Our research will explore ways to optimize the social housing allocation system, allowing two-person households to receive two-bedroom units while aiming to shorten wait times,” Tam stated.

He also mentioned the initiation of a feasibility study on the public housing replacement system to effectively meet residents’ housing needs.

Tam noted that the government will utilize relevant housing resources appropriately based on demand and under the principle of fairness.

“Given the current quantity of replacement and temporary housing in Macau, we must consider how to better utilize these resources,” he noted, adding that policies will be implemented prudently through public consultation.

The housing demand study has indicated that, based on current market conditions, “the demand for intermediate housing may not be particularly urgent at this stage.”

The official emphasized this finding, asserting, “Therefore, we will proceed with the relevant work based on this study, including re-evaluating whether to build affordable housing or repurpose the northern plot of Son Lei House in Iao Hon Estate. Both options warrant consideration.” He revealed that the public housing replacement study is complete, with public consultation expected to follow shortly.

Regarding regular applications for public housing, Tam stated that the feasibility of implementing these applications will be carefully assessed. “If conditions are favorable, related work will be gradually advanced,” he affirmed. Additionally, he noted that the pricing of public housing units would be adjusted based on changes in the premium payment, keeping future decisions aligned with actual circumstances.

On the potential introduction of a 4% interest subsidy, Tam concluded, “We will first observe the implementation outcomes of policies in other related areas before making further plans.”

