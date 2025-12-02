Secretary airs possibility of operating LRT East Line during T8

The Secretary for Transport and Public Works, Raymond Tam, has suggested operating the East Line of the Light Rapid Transit (LRT) system during Typhoon Signal 8 (T8).

At the Legislative Assembly during a debate on the 2026 policies with lawmakers yesterday, Tam said that when the East Line enters service, it will be possible to operate it during T8, though to a limited extent.

Currently under construction, the line is due for completion in 2029. The new LRT line will connect Pac On in Taipa to Border Gate, passing through Zone A of the new landfills, and will later extend from Border Gate into Qingmao Port. Tam noted that the government will continue to actively promote the expansion of the LRT network in the coming years, as well as the operation of the current lines.

More payment methods underway

Among the expected improvements in the functioning of the current Taipa Line, the Seac Pai Van Line extension, and the Hengqin Line is the enhancement of payment methods.

The matter has been under discussion since the inauguration of the LRT system, with the previous government refusing to make amendments, claiming that such changes would require all station gates to be replaced.

Yesterday, Tam finally said that efforts are underway to install new gates in the third quarter (July to September) of next year, aiming to enable diversified payment functions.

The Secretary also said that the government is studying the introduction of an inter-transport transfer discount system, another long-standing request from society regarding the LRT system.

Having heard most of these complaints for years, the former Secretary Raimundo do Rosário always responded that it was impossible to create such a system, as the LRT operates entirely separately from the public bus system.

Many lawmakers, as well as members of the public, have been calling for a system that would easily link the LRT with buses, particularly given the LRT’s network and connectivity limitations, which require commutes to be complemented with bus trips.

LRT hits new high in November

In the meantime, the LRT company has released passenger figures for November, showing that the average daily figure reached 32,600, a new high for the transport system.

The figure shows a year-on-year increase of 92.9% and a month-over-month increase of 5.84% compared to October.

The only time the LRT scored higher was in its first month of operation, back in December 2019, but on that occasion, it was during a trial period offering free trips to all passengers.

The November figure also accounts for an accumulated year-average of 26,291 passengers per day, which is 79% higher than last year, although last year the Seac Pai Van Line and the Hengqin Line were not yet operating.

