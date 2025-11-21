SJM to drop plans to acquire Ponte 16 casino

SJM Holdings announced yesterday that it will not proceed with the acquisition of the satellite casino Ponte 16, located in the Inner Harbour.

In a statement, the gaming concessionaire has withdrawn its intention to acquire Ponte 16, while confirming its acquisition of the L’Arc Hotel and Casino.

SJM confirmed it has agreed to buy Arc of Triumph Development Company Limited, which owns L’Arc Hotel and Casino, along with associated retail and food and beverage outlets. The acquisition awaits approval from SJM’s independent shareholders at an Extraordinary General Meeting and regulatory clearance from Macau authorities. This acquisition has been valued at HKD1.75 billion.

Daisy Ho, SJM Holdings chairman and executive director, remarked, “L’Arc Hotel is centrally located within the active cluster of gaming, hospitality and visitor traffic on the Macau Peninsula, where the combined pull of surrounding landmarks and attractions creates opportunities that few locations can match.” She added that the casino is “currently operating below its full potential” and that SJM foresees growth by integrating it with other peninsula properties to enhance operational efficiency and cross-promotional synergies.

SJM initially planned to acquire both L’Arc and Ponte 16 ahead of the satellite casino shutdown. However, following “a thorough assessment of long-term business planning, commercial considerations and resource prioritization across the Group’s portfolio,” the company decided not to pursue Ponte 16. Instead, SJM and Pier 16 Entertainment Group Corporation Limited mutually agreed to bring forward the closure of Casino Ponte 16 to Friday, November 28, 2025, at 11:59 p.m.

Gaming facilities at Ponte 16, including tables and machines, will be redeployed to other SJM-owned casinos. Customers with unredeemed chips, deposits, or rebates at Ponte 16 after its closure may visit other SJM Resorts casinos after November 29 for arrangements, and SJM has pledged to “ensure that all customer entitlements are duly honored.”

After this transaction, SJM will operate five casinos, including Grand Lisboa Palace, Grand Lisboa, Casino Lisboa, Oceanus at Jai Alai, and L’Arc.

Like this: Like Loading...