Smart Go app updated to version 2.2.0

Friday, December 19, 2025 - 19 hours ago

The Transport Bureau has updated the “Macao Smart Go” app to version 2.2.0 with new features and optimizations. Updates include Macau Light Rapid Transit (LRT) arrival information: users can now get estimated train arrival times; travel plans that facilitate point-to-point light rail journey planning; traffic updates with the introduction of a congestion indicator for busy road sections; notifications that alert users about traffic monitoring systems; parking statistics providing access to usage data for parking facilities; and an “avoid stairs” option, which allows users to choose walking routes that avoid stairs.

