Smart Go app updated to version 2.2.0

The Transport Bureau has updated the “Macao Smart Go” app to version 2.2.0 with new features and optimizations. Updates include Macau Light Rapid Transit (LRT) arrival information: users can now get estimated train arrival times; travel plans that facilitate point-to-point light rail journey planning; traffic updates with the introduction of a congestion indicator for busy road sections; notifications that alert users about traffic monitoring systems; parking statistics providing access to usage data for parking facilities; and an “avoid stairs” option, which allows users to choose walking routes that avoid stairs.

