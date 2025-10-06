Students targeted in online gold scam

Two mainland female university students studying in Macau narrowly avoided major financial losses in separate suspected fraud cases. One student received a transfer request of RMB800,000 to purchase gold but became suspicious and reported the matter to police. Investigation revealed the remitter was another student who had already fallen victim, losing RMB2.26 million. Authorities successfully froze the RMB800,000 transfer through emergency stop-payment measures. In another case, a student was contacted by a caller claiming to be from Gongbei Immigration, asking her to pay HKD640,000 as a “guarantee” for an online telecom fraud investigation. Police are investigating.

