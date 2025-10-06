Police Seize HKD80,000 in Fake Notes in Casino Fraud Case

A 40-year-old unemployed man from mainland China is under investigation for using counterfeit Hong Kong dollars while exchanging money with a casino patron. The Judiciary Police (PJ) recovered 80 fake HK$1,000 notes linked to the case. The incident came to light when a casino reported a gambler attempting to exchange HKD80,000 in counterfeit bills for chips, claiming he had received the notes from another person on the street. The suspect was intercepted by Public Security Police on October 2 while trying to flee to mainland China via Gongbei and handed over to the PJ.

