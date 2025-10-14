Tamagnini Barbosa Market to revitalize in 2026 with new cooked food center

The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) announced yesterday that the Tamagnini Barbosa Municipal Market Complex will undergo revitalization next year, featuring a new cooked food center and a transformed layout, with plans to reopen in the first quarter.

Macau is home to eight municipal markets: the Mercado de S. Domingos Municipal Complex, Red Market, Bairro Iao Hon Municipal Market, Horta da Mitra Municipal Market, Mercado de S. Lourenço Municipal Complex, Tamagnini Barbosa Municipal Market Complex, Patane Municipal Market Complex, and Taipa Municipal Market. In recent years, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has successfully revitalized the Red Market, Horta da Mitra Municipal Market, and Taipa Municipal Market.

Currently, the revitalization project for the Tamagnini Barbosa Municipal Market Complex is set to commence, promising to enhance the local shopping experience.

During yesterday’s press conference, officials from the Municipal Affairs Bureau highlighted key issues plaguing the Tamagnini Barbosa Municipal Market Complex.

They emphasized that the stalls have limited space, resulting in poor arrangements and a cluttered atmosphere. Many facilities, in use for over 20 years, are outdated and suffer from inadequate lighting, creating a cramped environment.

Additionally, narrow pathways and a disorganized utility layout further complicate the shopping experience for customers.

The authorities have announced a two-phase revitalization plan for Tamagnini Barbosa Municipal Market Complex, set to begin next year.

The optimization scheme includes retaining 23 vendors selling a variety of fresh ingredients on the ground floor while introducing 16 cooked food stalls on the first floor to diversify business operations.

The comprehensive renovation will divide the market into zones based on stall types, create separate wet and dry fish stalls, and install three new barrier-free elevators.

Passageways will be widened, lighting will be enhanced, and drainage and ventilation systems improved. Additionally, barrier-free facilities will be upgraded, a nursing room will be added, and a connecting corridor will link to the Toi Fai Building car park. This initiative aims to transform the market and create synergies with the adjacent Citizen Sports Park.

According to the press conference, the project will unfold in two phases. Phase One, starting in 2026, will focus on renovating the first floor to establish a cooked food center. Phase Two will address the ground floor’s area for fresh ingredients, with completion and reopening anticipated in the first quarter of 2027.

IAM officials emphasized that the revitalized Tamagnini Barbosa Municipal Market Complex will emerge as a modern marketplace offering diverse consumer experiences.

The ground floor will feature stalls for fresh produce, including fish, meat, frozen goods, vegetables, and fruits, while the first floor will house a cooked food center with 16 stalls and over 150 seating options.

The authorities have reported that they have conducted briefing sessions with market stallholders, who generally support the revitalization initiative.

“My colleagues and I sense that merchants are optimistic about this optimization project and understand our goal of creating a better shopping environment for market patrons,” Leong Cheok Man, an IAM official, stated.

During the upcoming phase of construction, the “fresh food” stalls will either temporarily close or relocate to temporary stalls based on vendors’ preferences. “In addition to the relocated stalls, there are seven vacant stalls. We will make adjustments based on the actual progress of the works and will continue to communicate with vendors to gather their feedback,” Leong added.

