Two‑power‑bank carry‑on limit enforced

Passengers on all departures from Macau International Airport are now limited to carrying a maximum of two portable power banks in carry‑on baggage, while charging such devices in flight is prohibited, the Civil Aviation Authority (AACM) announced. The measures, aligned with ICAO standards, have been notified to Macau International Airport Company Ltd. (CAM) and Air Macau. CAM said it has posted notices at security checkpoints and check‑in counters and issued the requirements to major airlines, security firms, and ground handlers, noting also that, so far, the implementation of the rule has proceeded smoothly.

Like this: Like Loading...