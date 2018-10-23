UM holds seminar on gaming concessions and licensing

The Eleventh International Conference on the Legal Reforms of Macau in the Global Context – Gaming Concessions and Other Gaming Licensing Legal Experiences, organized by the Centre for Law Studies of the University of Macau’s (UM) Faculty of Law (FLL), will be held on Thursday and Friday at UM. All are welcome to attend.

During the event, scholars and experts from Macau, Portugal, France, the United States, Mozambique, and the Philippines will have in-depth discussions on a wide range of topics, including ‘Macau Model of Operation of Games of Chance in Casino’, ‘Economic and Legal Globalization and the Globalization of the Models of Operation of Games of Chance in Casino’, and ‘The Framework for the Operation of Games of Chance in Macau (and Other Jurisdictions)’.

The two-day seminar will be held in the auditorium of the UM Wu Yee Sun Library, with simultaneous interpretation into Chinese, English, and Portuguese. The first day of the conference will be held from 9 a.m. to 7.30 p.m. The second day will last from 9.30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Share this: Tweet





