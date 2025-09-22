Authorities claim ‘response mechanism’ is ready

The local Civil Protection authorities have said that the prevention and response mechanism to face several weather conditions is in place and ready to be activated as soon as necessary.

In a press conference today, authorities noted that Super Typhoon “Ragasa” will likely cause significant disruption, with significant flooding expected in low-lying areas.

According to information from the Civil Protection authorities, Ragasa may have become the strongest storm since Mangkhut. Assessments suggested that water levels could rise to approximately five meters, about two meters above street level, potentially reaching the first floor of the Red Market.

This situation raises concerns of severe flooding similar to what was experienced during Hato and Mangkhut.

The same authorities have called on the residents to stockpile essentials for two to three days and warned that power outages in low-lying areas will likely need to be enforced when the water level reaches one meter above the pavement. They explained that this preventive measure aims to resume the power supply when the floodwater recedes.

At 3 p.m. today, the Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau (SMG) hoisted Typhoon Signal No.1, noting that it would be replaced by Signal No.3 between 4 and 6 a.m. tomorrow.

The most up-to-date forecast also suggests that Typhoon Signal No.8 will be hoisted tomorrow between 4 and 7 p.m., and a “Red” Storm surge warning could be issued between the afternoon and evening of tomorrow.

