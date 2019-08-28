Business veteran running in by-election

Wong Sai Man, a local business sector veteran, is running to fill the seat left vacant by Chief Executive-elect Ho Iat Seng, after the latter resigned from the Legislative Assembly (AL) in July.

Ho was indirectly elected to the legislature through the functional constituency representing the industrial, business and financial sectors.

His departure from the AL has created the need for the functional constituency to hold an internal vote to elect a replacement. As required by the law, the by-election, will elect a replacement to complete the remainder of Ho’s term.

Wong is nominated by a committee representing the interests of Macau employers. The committee consists of 95 of the total 107 legal entities within the sectors. The formation was led by the Macau Chamber of Commerce.

Local Chinese media is confident in Wong being elected, given the overwhelming feedback from his sector. It is not expected that any other candidates will put their names forward.

Wong is the vice director-general of the Industrial Association of Macau, director-general of the Macau Textile Merchants’ Association and a member of the Standing Committee of Directors of the Macau Chamber of Commerce. He is also a member of the Standing Committee for the Coordination of Social Affairs.AL