CE, Guangdong CPC Secretary discuss cooperation

Chief Executive (CE) Sam Hou Fai led a Macau Special Administrative Region (MSAR) government delegation to Guangzhou to meet with the Secretary of the Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), Huang Kunming, and Deputy Secretary of the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee and Governor of Guangdong Province, Meng Fanli.

During the meeting, Sam expressed his gratitude to the CPC Guangdong Provincial Committee and the provincial government for their continued care and support for the MSAR’s sustainable development, particularly for their significant contributions to the joint construction of the Guangdong-Macau Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Sam noted that in the recently approved outline of the country’s 15th Five-Year Plan for National Economic and Social Development, there are a series of measures aimed at supporting Macau in consolidating and enhancing its competitive advantages, better integrating into and serving overall national development, thereby bringing new and significant development opportunities.

He remarked that the local government will proactively align with the country’s plan and compile and implement the Third Five-Year Plan for the MSAR’s Economic and Social Development.

He also emphasized the need to strengthen the alignment of rules and mechanisms in scientific and technological innovation, economic development, and public services, accelerating the transformation of the Greater Bay Area (GBA) into a world-class city cluster with global influence and a premier international bay area.

Among the cooperation projects, the CE said the focus would be on developing the Macau-Hengqin International Education (University) Town, the Macau International Airport Hengqin Upstream Cargo Terminal, and the Hengqin section of the Guangzhou-Zhuhai (Macau) High-Speed Railway.

Other efforts would include promoting the development of industries in Macau and Hengqin, integrating civic and social services across the two areas, and realizing infrastructure and institutional connectivity in line with relevant rules and mechanisms.

On his part, Secretary Huang noted that following President Xi Jinping’s recent visit, he has demonstrated deep interest in the development of Guangdong, Macau, and the GBA, highlighted by the successful joint hosting of the 15th National Games.

Huang also added that the outline of the 15th Five-Year Plan provides new opportunities for Guangdong and Macau to advance higher-level cooperation from a new starting point.

He remarked that Guangdong and Macau will work more closely to enhance the quality and efficiency of the Cooperation Zone, continuously deepen infrastructure and institutional connectivity, and constantly strengthen the capacity to attract high-quality resources and talent from home and abroad.

Like this: Like Loading...