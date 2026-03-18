JD.com expands Macau push with RMB200 million voucher campaign

Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com is stepping up its expansion in Macau, rolling out a RMB200 million consumer voucher campaign aimed at attracting local shoppers and boosting market share.

A representative for JD.com’s Hong Kong and Macau operations said the city’s strong consumer spending power, combined with millions of annual visitors, presents “significant growth potential” for e-commerce.

The company aims to leverage its strengths in supply chain management, product variety, logistics, and after-sales service to support the sector’s development.

Under the promotion, Macau residents who register on the platform can receive vouchers, with new users eligible for up to RMB300 in discounts and special first-order deals. JD.com has also partnered with local e-wallet MPay to offer additional incentives, including extra vouchers and fee-free payments.

The company is introducing a wide range of products to Macau, spanning groceries, electronics, home appliances, beauty, and health items.

Its logistics network now covers the Macau Peninsula, Taipa, and Coloane, offering free delivery for selected orders and doorstep delivery for large appliances.

JD.com has also established nearly 100 self-pickup points across the city, alongside home delivery services, to enhance convenience. LV

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