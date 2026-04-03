Citywide  clean-up campaign underway

A month-long citywide clean-up campaign is underway, featuring mobile themed photo exhibitions in multiple neighborhoods to educate residents on mosquito and rodent control. The exhibitions are held across different areas, such as the park next to Iao Hon Market, the Three Lamps area, Lam Mau Tong, Taipa Flower City Park, and Seac Pai Van. On weekends, consultation booths offer expert advice on pest control. Authorities aim to foster “government-led, community-assisted, citizen-participation” efforts to improve the city’s overall environmental hygiene.

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