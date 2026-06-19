Cloud ban puts Macau at competitive disadvantage in regional AI race, tech leaders warn

Tech leaders and resort executives warned yesterday that rigid regulatory frameworks risk hamstringing Macau’s digital ambitions, exposing a stark competitive gap as neighboring regional hubs aggressively deploy cloud computing.

Speaking at an artificial intelligence symposium co-hosted by Sands China Ltd. and Macao Polytechnic University (MPU) at The Londoner Macau titled, “Intelligent Leadership for a Digital Future: Shaping Strategy, Innovation, and Sustainability with AI,” industry experts revealed that local integrated resort operators are barred from utilizing standard public cloud services.

Instead, strict data residency laws compel them to build out costly, on-premise infrastructure inside their own data centers – a restriction critics say slows innovation and threatens Macau’s positioning as a premier global tourism hub.

The initiative was meant to showcase ambition and brought together technology executives, academics, and industry experts from across the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) to explore how artificial intelligence (AI) can reshape corporate strategy.

While neighboring Hong Kong and Guangdong race ahead with cloud-based AI deployments, the event highlighted that Macau’s integrated resort operators face a regulatory constraint forcing them to run AI systems on-premise, inside their own data centers. The result is higher costs, slower deployment, and a potential competitive disadvantage that could undermine the city’s aspirations to become a “World Center of Tourism and Leisure.”

Data residency dilemma

The symposium shed light on Macau’s data residency challenge when Richard Lowe, senior vice president of information technology at Sands China, addressed the audience candidly.

“There’s limited resources for AI, particularly for us because we have to run a lot of our AI on-premise in the building,” Lowe said. “We have to buy our own hardware on servers. We don’t get to leverage the full capacity of the cloud.”

The constraint is not technical; it is regulatory. Data residency requirements mean that sensitive information cannot simply be processed in offshore cloud servers.

For a company handling millions of guest records, financial transactions, and operational data, the compliance stakes are high.

Fred Sheu, national technology officer at Microsoft Hong Kong, acknowledged the challenge during his keynote address, announcing that Microsoft has introduced technology allowing AI services to run on-premise specifically to address such requirements.

“We want to bring this technology on-premise because geopolitical and regulatory requirements make us do that,” Sheu said.

Sheu also projected that by 2028, 1.3 billion AI agents will be in use globally, more than the human workforce of most organizations. He defined AI agents as systems that can “reason, plan and act autonomously” to complete tasks, distinguishing them from earlier AI tools that simply predicted the next word in a sequence.

China’s ‘AI Plus’ push

Professor Evandro Menezes de Carvalho, acting director of the center for gaming and tourism studies at MPU, placed the symposium in a broader policy context, noting that China’s 15th Five-Year Plan has set a clear objective to fully implement the “Artificial Intelligence Plus” initiative.

“AI agents are set to become widespread, reshaping consumer decision-making pathways,” Carvalho said. “AI consumption will be deeply integrated with cultural tourism, healthcare, education and training, blurring industry boundaries and generating new forms of consumption.”

Workforce anxiety and cultural resistance

For Macau’s largest private employer, the symposium revealed the human aspect of AI adoption. With approximately 26,000 team members, Sands China’s approach to AI will directly impact thousands of local workers.

Stanley Tang, vice president of the Cloud Business Unit at HKT, emphasized the importance of providing “psychological safety” to staff members who fear job displacement.

“AI will not replace people’s jobs,” Tang said. “But if you have AI skills, you will replace other people that do not know how to use AI.”

Tang stressed the need for a “safety playground” where employees can experiment with new technology. “An experiment means you have to plan; you have some expected outcomes. We are not playing around. But when you try something new, you will inspire another use case.”

Sheu shared Microsoft’s own experience with internal resistance to AI adoption. When CFO Amy Hood first implemented an AI forecasting project, “everything went wrong” because sales staff deliberately withheld data to avoid manager scrutiny.

“It took almost a year to fix it,” Sheu said. “Today, our sales culture is not set by people – it’s set by AI.”

Microsoft research shows organizations whose leaders actively use AI see significantly better performance. “If the manager uses AI, their team members will use it as well,” Sheu said.

He also shared that Microsoft’s finance team saved 15,000 hours annually and achieved USD10 million in yearly savings through AI-powered sourcing strategy agents. Over the past decade, Microsoft’s revenue grew nearly 300% while finance department headcount grew only about 30%.

The leadership gap

Despite the symposium’s theme, the event shed light on a concerning gap: data presented by Sheu revealed that only 41% of leaders report actively using AI in their business processes.

For Macau’s traditional, relationship-driven business environment, this represents a significant cultural hurdle.

Charley Tsai, co-founder of the “Chinese Culture + Future Technology” Lecture Hall, outlined seven major shifts leaders must embrace.

“Everyone can get the same AI data access,” Tsai said. “Past experience alone cannot make you a respected leader anymore. The real power comes from strict judgment, willingness to keep learning, and consistent moral standards.”

Tsai elaborated on the shifts leaders must make, including moving from giving direct orders to setting clear goals and boundaries; redesigning decision-making systems based on risk levels; managing hybrid teams of humans and AI agents; and shifting from checking daily tasks to expanding the meaning behind work.

When a student from the audience asked, “If one day AI is a boss, what competence should executives have?” panelists responded that organizations may shift from organizational charts to “work charts” where tasks are distributed between humans and AI agents.

Industry-academia collaboration

Wilfred Wong, executive vice chairman of Sands China, opened the symposium by noting that MPU has long been a partner for Sands China, “particularly in developing talent and strengthening the bridge between academia and industry.”

“Today’s symposium reflects the same spirit,” Wong said. “AI is already reshaping how organizations operate. But the real question is not who adopts AI first – it is who leads it well.”

Following the symposium, Sands China executives participated in an exclusive AI training session covering fundamentals, responsible AI governance, and prompt engineering – part of the company’s broader effort to build digital literacy at the leadership level.

Sheu noted that the key to successful AI adoption is not just giving employees the right tools, but also redesigning workflows and helping organizations understand which tasks should be dedicated to AI and which should remain the responsibility of humans.

“Job redesign is critical,” Sheu said, noting that Microsoft’s research shows 85% of frontier AI users save some time for their own thinking and judgment rather than delegating everything to AI.

For now, the symposium offered a glimpse of both ambition and obstacles – a city racing toward a digital future while navigating unique regulatory and cultural constraints.

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