Business delegation meets China’s consul in Ho Chi Minh City to deepen Vietnam ties

A business delegation led by the Macao ASEAN International Chamber of Commerce met with Tang Li, China’s Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City, on the first day of a four-day visit aimed at strengthening trade, investment, and tourism links between Macau, China, and Vietnam.

The delegation, visiting Ho Chi Minh City and Ho Tram, includes senior executives from Macau firms across the construction, hospitality, recruitment, intellectual property, and supply-chain sectors.

Yesterday, members met with Tang and consulate officials to discuss practical cooperation, investment opportunities, and regulatory issues facing bilateral business flows.

During the meeting, delegation leaders outlined the chamber’s goal of positioning Macau as a gateway between the Greater Bay Area and ASEAN markets, and they sought consular guidance on local business practices, partnership models, and visa facilitation for Vietnamese visitors to Macau.

Delegates also raised practical hurdles, such as visa procedures, that they say constrain people-to-people exchanges and tourism growth.

Tang described recent steps to expand economic ties between China and Vietnam and stressed the breadth of the Chinese commercial presence in Vietnam – from mainland provinces to Hong Kong and Taiwan – while noting Macau relatively limited overseas footprint.

Tang said strategic cooperation between China and Vietnam has reached a “second high point” following recent financial openings and encouraged deeper engagement across industry, agriculture, education, and tourism.

Speakers at the meeting also touched on sectoral prospects in Vietnam – from light manufacturing and agriculture to renewables and mineral resources – and flagged local infrastructure and grid constraints as impediments to some investments, particularly in green energy.

The delegation will continue its visits through Ho Tram and hold meetings with local trade and investment bodies over the coming days. Nadia Shaw, Ho Chi Minh City

Like this: Like Loading…