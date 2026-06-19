Gov’t officially recognizes eight intangible cultural heritage inheritors

Eight intangible cultural heritage inheritors – covering woodcarving, Taoist music, Naamyam, A-Ma, Na Tcha, You Tei beliefs, and Patuá theater – were officially confirmed yesterday by the Cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), following an initial announcement in October.

The Cultural Heritage Committee convened its third regular meeting of the year yesterday morning.

The IC president, Deland Leong, announced to the media that more than 10 applications had been received for the first batch of intangible cultural heritage inheritors. Following the review, eight individuals were given priority selection – all of whom are Macau inheritors of national-level intangible cultural heritage items. Leong further noted that some applications remain at the stage of supplementary documentation and review.

“We prioritized selecting eight qualified individuals. All eight are senior inheritors of national-level intangible cultural heritage items who have long been committed to the transmission of related skills and folk customs in Macau,” she stated at a post-meeting press briefing. “These inheritors have consistently advanced Macau’s intangible cultural heritage protection efforts over many years.”

According to Leong, upon certification of Macau’s intangible cultural heritage inheritor status, the government will offer enhanced policy support and incentives, including a dedicated certificate issued by the local government and incentive bonuses – for which the relevant budget is currently being formulated.

Additionally, inheritors will be eligible for preferential conditions when applying for government funding for transmission-related activities, consistent with the existing funding policy for intangible cultural heritage protection units.

Notably, under the Cultural Heritage Protection Law and the Intangible Cultural Heritage Management Guidelines, the framework sets out clear rules on inheritor qualifications, application procedures, duties, confirmation and removal mechanisms, and support measures. The aim is to ensure inheritors have the core skills to pass intangible heritage to future generations.

Through a dual-track system of protection units and inheritors, the government aims to strengthen the protection, promotion, research, documentation, and transmission of intangible cultural heritage items.

Leong stressed that the application channels for intangible cultural heritage protection units and inheritors would remain open, and that qualification reviews would be conducted on a regular basis. In the future, any individual or group that meets the eligibility requirements, passes an expert review, and receives approval from the Cultural Heritage Committee will be certified. She expressed her hope that organizations and individuals from all sectors would join in the protection, transmission, and promotion of Macau’s intangible cultural heritage.

Macau has previously announced two batches of intangible cultural heritage lists, comprising a total of 24 items, and has also published a list of 19 intangible cultural heritage protection units.

Like this: Like Loading…