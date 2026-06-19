Crackdown nets 117 suspected illegal workers at construction, residential, commercial sites

Crime data released yesterday showed 117 suspected illegal workers found at 304 sites last month, spanning construction, residential, commercial, and industrial premises, consistent with the Chief Executive’s pledge against illegal employment.

The figure represents a significant increase from the previous month, when authorities detected a total of 55 people suspected of the same offense.

However, according to crime statistics for the first quarter of 2026 released by the Secretariat for Security, 29 cases involving illegal workers were recorded in the January-to-March period, representing an increase of 11 cases, or 61%, compared with the corresponding period last year.

An analysis by the Times of the figures for the first five months of this year reveals a significant increase in the number of illegal workers found by authorities, totaling 380 between January and May. In the same period last year, the same authorities found 291 illegal workers. This accounts for a 30.6% increase this year.

In May alone, the number of illegal workers increased by 72.1% year-on-year, while the highest increase detected so far this year was in January, at 154.8% year-on-year.

The issue of the increasing number of illegal workers has recently been addressed by several lawmakers, who have urged authorities to enforce oversight of a series of activities widely advertised on digital platforms, including photography and makeup services, as well as jobs related to MICE events, concerts, and other activities.

Lawmakers, including Nick Lei, Che Sai Wang, Ella Lei, and Leong Sun Iok, have noted that while recently implemented border facilitation measures have been positive in driving visitation figures, they are also being used by many to engage in illegal activities in Macau.

Meanwhile, uthorities noted that police have continued to intensify enforcement efforts against unauthorized employment, conducting 328 operations – either independently or in coordination with the Labour Affairs Bureau (DSAL) and other entities – during the quarter, covering a total of 1,135 locations or premises. These figures represent increases of 38% and 17%, respectively, compared with the same period in 2025.

Sham-marriage cases rose 1.1 times to 15 in the first quarter, the report said, with authorities citing their “high concealment and cross-border nature” as police strengthen coordination with identification and regional law enforcement to target criminal syndicates and illegal agents. Illegal immigrants stood at 35, with 3,141 overstayers.

Crime rate edges up in Q1

Notably, Macau’s overall crime rate for the first quarter registered a modest increase of 1.3% compared with the corresponding period in the previous year.

Gambling-related offenses totaled 585 cases, representing an increase of 18 cases, or 3.2%, over the same period in 2025. Among these, cases involving criminal syndicates increased by two, while offenses against physical integrity and abuse of credit both doubled. Gambling fraud, intimidation, and misappropriation also recorded increases.

However, a number of socially concerning offenses – including fraud, theft, computer-related crimes, domestic violence, illegal currency exchange for gambling purposes, and youth crime – recorded declines. A total of 29 juvenile delinquency cases were recorded, involving 49 young persons.

In the first quarter, a total of 496 fraud cases were recorded, including 44 telephone scams—with impersonation of government officials being the most common type, accounting for 22 cases. There were also 102 online fraud cases, with cyber-dating and online shopping scams on the rise.

A total of 119 cases of illegal currency exchange for gambling purposes were recorded, while illegal lending for gambling fell 11% year-over-year. Three related confinement cases were also reported.

While serious violent crimes including homicide, kidnapping, and aggravated assault continued to exhibit “low or zero” incidence, the report recorded a marked increase in drug trafficking offenses. Nineteen cases were logged in the first quarter, representing an increase of seven cases, or 58%, over the corresponding period last year, with about MOP24 million worth of heroin and cannabis seized. Drug abuse cases, conversely, declined by 25% to six cases, a decrease of two cases year-over-year.

Drunk driving cases also registered an increase, with 29 cases recorded – representing a rise of 10 cases, or 52% – prompting the report to emphasize intensified enforcement efforts. “Police have further strengthened their law enforcement deployment, setting up flexible roadblocks at restaurants, bars, major thoroughfares, and areas surrounding border checkpoints to intercept vehicles,” authorities stated.

Taxi violations up, pedestrian cases down

Meanwhile, in addition to the overall public security situation, the report also features traffic-related violations. Between January and March this year, 574 taxi violations were recorded, with cases of overcharging and unlicensed ride-hailing services on the rise. Pedestrian crossing violations, however, decreased by 931 cases, with 1,467 cases recorded during the period.

The report further acknowledged the efficacy of the authorities’ city-wide surveillance network, known colloquially as “Eyes in the Sky.” According to the data, the system assisted police investigations in 2,906 cases during the first quarter, representing an increase of 26%, and included serious violent offenses such as robbery and arson.

With regard to combating parallel-trading activities, the Macao Customs Service (SA) recorded 956 cases of violations during the first quarter at passenger and vehicle inspection channels at the Border Gate, Qingmao, Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge, and Hengqin border checkpoints.

Renato Marques & Yuki Lei

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