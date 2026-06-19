Covid-19 surge expected in coming weeks

The Health Bureau has announced that Covid-19 activity in Macau has increased, exceeding the warning threshold. The latest weekly positivity rate has risen to 17% – exceeding the alert level and significantly higher than the previous week – with activity expected to remain elevated in the coming weeks. Authorities have urged high-risk individuals, including the elderly, those with chronic illnesses, and people with weakened immune systems, to remain vigilant and receive a Covid-19 vaccination.

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