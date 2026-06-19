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FOUNDER & PUBLISHER Kowie Geldenhuys
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF Paulo Coutinho
Macau,
Macau
MacauKiang Wu Hospital opens medically led weight management center
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Kiang Wu Hospital opens medically led weight management center

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June 19, 2026
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Kiang Wu Hospital has established a weight management center in response to the health needs of Macau residents and in line with the government’s “Healthy Macau” initiative, which emphasizes advancing chronic disease prevention and early intervention. The hospital noted that abnormal weight is both a consequence and a trigger of chronic diseases. The center is built around comprehensive assessment, scientific intervention, and long-term management. Positioned as “medically led,” it does not pursue short-term weight loss but rather focuses on long-term health benefits.

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