Database planned for aging buildings

Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raymond Tam convened a cross-departmental meeting yesterday to address building maintenance issues in old districts and “three-nil buildings” – properties without property management, residents’ associations, or maintenance funds. The government plans to compile a database of Macau’s aging buildings and, in partnership with community associations and neighborhood groups, strengthen outreach efforts to proactively assist “three-nil building” owners in fulfilling their maintenance responsibilities and promoting the repair of aging properties.

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