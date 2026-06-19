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FOUNDER & PUBLISHER Kowie Geldenhuys
EDITOR-IN-CHIEF Paulo Coutinho
Macau,
Macau
MacauDatabase planned for aging buildings
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Database planned for aging buildings

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June 19, 2026
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Secretary for Transport and Public Works Raymond Tam convened a cross-departmental meeting yesterday to address building maintenance issues in old districts and “three-nil buildings” – properties without property management, residents’ associations, or maintenance funds. The government plans to compile a database of Macau’s aging buildings and, in partnership with community associations and neighborhood groups, strengthen outreach efforts to proactively assist “three-nil building” owners in fulfilling their maintenance responsibilities and promoting the repair of aging properties.

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