Entertainment | Joie De Vivre Festival kicks off at The Parisian

The French-themed Joie De Vivre Festival, a celebration of French food, wine and entertainment, is taking place at The Parisian Macao Eiffel Tower’s Observation Deck (Level 7), until June 30.

Featuring an al fresco dining festival open for afternoon tea, early-evening drinks and dinner, all under the Eiffel Tower, the Joie De Vivre Festival allows visitors to experience a crafted selection of French cuisine.

Speaking at the opening night on Thursday, Ruth Boston, senior vice president, Marketing and Brand Management of Sands China Ltd. said: “We’re really excited about this French-themed outdoor dining festival being held at our spectacular Eiffel Tower for the first time.”

“Visitors can enjoy a genuine taste of Parisian café culture. […] There is a feast of gastronomic delights for festival goers, both tourists and locals, to choose from, accompanied by exciting live performances,” she added.

The festival’s food section will feature delicacies including French oysters, Provençal favorites fresh off the BBQ, seafood brochettes (skewers) with rouille Provençal sauce, lamb cutlets and grilled octopus, and its signature Parisian waffles.

The festival is being held alongside Le French GourMay, which is another celebration of French cuisine and wine that takes place in Macau and Hong Kong.

As part of the event, the integrated resort’s Brasserie and Le Buffet restaurants are presenting southern France cuisine.

To offer guests the chance to discover the cuisine of the second most visited region of France, which spans from the southern Rhône Valley to the Mediterranean coastline, The Parisian Macao has curated an array of food, wine and entertainment.

To complete the Parisian picture, La Parisienne Cabaret Francais is also in full swing at the integrated resort, featuring acrobatics, comedy and dancers.

The show will run at The Parisian Theater until June 17. LV

